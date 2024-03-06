The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan paid an official visit to Turkey on August 31, 2023. Archive
Azerbaijani Defense Minister on an official visit to Turkey
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov is currently on an official visit to Turkey, as announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on March 6. This visit underscores the deepening ties between the two countries, particularly in the realm of defense and security cooperation.
During his visit, Minister Hasanov is slated to engage in meetings with counterparts in Turkey, further solidifying the fraternal bonds between the two nations. Additionally, he will undertake visits to various military facilities and enterprises, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the bilateral defense relationship.
The significance of this visit is underscored by the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, which effectively formalized a military alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The declaration enshrines the commitment of both parties to provide direct military assistance in defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity, further strengthening the security architecture in the region.
Moreover, Turkey and Azerbaijan have been actively engaged in joint military exercises on the territories of both countries. These exercises serve to enhance interoperability between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey while also fostering closer strategic coordination.
The bilateral defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is rooted in historical and cultural ties, as well as shared security interests. Turkey has been a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan, particularly during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, providing diplomatic backing and moral support.
As Minister Hasanov's visit unfolds, it is expected to yield concrete outcomes that will further strengthen the defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The visit also underscores the continued commitment of both countries to enhancing their defense capabilities and addressing common security challenges in the region.
Politics
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:54
Ex-MP and businessman Huseyn Abdullayev has been charged with a new charge 47 days before the end of a 6-year prison sentence. Now he is charged with legalizing criminally obtained money (Article. 193-1.3.2 of the Criminal Code).
-
- 7 March 2024, 15:40
A criminal case has been opened against three employees of the online publication “Toplum TV” under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior agreement of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, editor-in-chief of this media Khadija Ismail told Turan. In particular, video editor Mushvig Jabbar, social media manager Elmir Abbasov, and correspondent Farid Ismailov were brought to criminal responsibility and detained. Nevertheless, “Toplum TV” will continue to operate, Khadija Ismail stressed.
-
- 7 March 2024, 14:09
Lawyer Nemat Kerimli cannot meet with Mushvig Jabbar, the employee of the “Toplum TV” who was detained on March 6. The lawyer told Turan that Jabbar's family had signed a contract with him to protect the rights of a journalist. In the morning on March 7, the lawyer presented himself with a warrant at the Baku city police headquarters, but he was not allowed to see his client.
-
- 7 March 2024, 13:30
The United States on Wednesday reacted to the latest deadly Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa appeared to land near president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and visiting Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review