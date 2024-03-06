Azerbaijani Defense Minister on an official visit to Turkey

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan paid an official visit to Turkey on August 31, 2023. Archive

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov is currently on an official visit to Turkey, as announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on March 6. This visit underscores the deepening ties between the two countries, particularly in the realm of defense and security cooperation.

During his visit, Minister Hasanov is slated to engage in meetings with counterparts in Turkey, further solidifying the fraternal bonds between the two nations. Additionally, he will undertake visits to various military facilities and enterprises, reflecting the multifaceted nature of the bilateral defense relationship.

The significance of this visit is underscored by the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021, which effectively formalized a military alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The declaration enshrines the commitment of both parties to provide direct military assistance in defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity, further strengthening the security architecture in the region.

Moreover, Turkey and Azerbaijan have been actively engaged in joint military exercises on the territories of both countries. These exercises serve to enhance interoperability between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey while also fostering closer strategic coordination.

The bilateral defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is rooted in historical and cultural ties, as well as shared security interests. Turkey has been a steadfast supporter of Azerbaijan, particularly during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, providing diplomatic backing and moral support.

As Minister Hasanov's visit unfolds, it is expected to yield concrete outcomes that will further strengthen the defense cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey. The visit also underscores the continued commitment of both countries to enhancing their defense capabilities and addressing common security challenges in the region.