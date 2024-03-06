U.S. Says Supports Investigations Into Russian Atrocities, As ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Two Russian Officers In Ukraine
U.S. Says Supports Investigations Into Russian Atrocities, As ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Two Russian Officers In Ukraine
The United States said on Tuesday that supports 'a range of international investigations into Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine, including the one conducted by the ICC,' following the International Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for two top Russian military officers, accusing them of war crimes, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
"But we do not weigh in on each decision and development as part of those investigations," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's correspondent.
"We have seen the news that the ICC issued arrest warrants for Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity," Miller saiid.
General Kobylash is a senior Russian Air Force officer who commanded the country’s long-range aviation forces during that time period, while Admiral Sokolov was then commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
The court’s statement said that full details of the new warrants would not be disclosed in order to protect witnesses and safeguard further investigations.
Based in The Hague, the ICC is the only permanent international court mandated to address genocide, wars of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
- 7 March 2024, 15:54
- 7 March 2024, 15:40
- 7 March 2024, 14:09
- 7 March 2024, 13:30
