Bayramov and Baerbock discussed the agenda of COP29, bilateral relations, and the situation in the region
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock today as part of her official visit to Baku for COP29.
“The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as ongoing negotiations under COP29. Ministers also discussed post-conflict situation in the region, current state of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as existing challenges to the peace process. Minister Bayramov reiterated concerns with coordinated biased and unfounded smear campaign against Azerbaijan, and brought into attention Azerbaijan’s position,” reads the information of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.
