Farid Akhmedov appointed Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan

President Ilham Aliyev today signed an order appointing Farid Turab oglu Akhmedov as Minister of Justice.

So far (since 2022), Akhmedov served as Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

Akhmedov was born in 1979 in Baku.

He graduated from the bachelor's and master's degrees of the law faculty of Baku State University.Received a master's degree in the international human rights from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom under the Chevening scholarship program.

He completed his doctoral studies under the Weidenfeld scholarship program at the University of Oxford. Holds a PhD in law.

Akhmedov worked in the Parliament's office, in 2015-2017 he was the rector of the private university "Azerbaijan", held the position of director of the Baku International Commercial Sea Port CJSC.