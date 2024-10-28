Ilham Aliyev Receives Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan

Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting, Aliyev emphasized that both countries "have always mutually supported each other and will continue to do so regarding territorial integrity and sovereignty."

Regarding economic cooperation, Aliyev mentioned that during his recent state visit to Pakistan, opportunities for Azerbaijani investments in the country amounting to 2 billion USD were discussed.

On defense cooperation, Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the arrival of JF-17C military aircraft, produced in Pakistan, into the Azerbaijani Air Force, noting that they are among the best in their class globally. Baku is eagerly anticipating the participation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the COP29 events and his state visit to Azerbaijan next year.

In turn, General Mirza stated that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan are based on "mutual trust, sincerity, cooperation, and cultural ties." He emphasized that "Azerbaijan stands with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue," while "Pakistan stands with Azerbaijan on the issue concerning Armenia."