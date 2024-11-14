Ilham Aliyev's accusations are "unacceptable" - Josep Borrell

Head of the External Relations and Security Service of the EU Josep Borrel rejected the accusations against him and European countries made by the head of Azerbaijan at the COP29 conference the previous day.

“President Aliyev’s allegations on the EU, France & the Netherlands are most regrettable.

These unacceptable statements risk to undermine the conference’s vital climate objectives and the credibility of Azerbaijan’s COP29 presidency.

We stand with France & the Netherlands.

The EU and its MS are the biggest contributor to global climate finance, supporting partners all over the world in the fight against climate change.

We also reject AZ authorities' attacks against media and NGOs facing the critical situation of human rights in the country”.

Borrell wrote this on his account on the Platform X on Thursday.

