International Activists Protest at COP29

On November 21, climate activists held a series of protests at the COP29 climate conference in Baku. The main themes of the protests included nuclear weapons testing, animal killings, protection of rivers and water bodies, and environmental pollution.

The protesters chanted slogans such as: "Don't destroy the climate!", "Stop nuclear testing!", "Don't kill animals!", "Don't let rivers be destroyed!", "Polluters pay!" and others. Participants from various countries involved in the conference took part in the protests.