Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
German Foreign Minister Calls Alarming Human Rights Situation in Azerbaijan (updated)
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who arrived in Baku today, held a press conference at the COP29 climate conference. When asked about the arrested climate activists and opposition figures in Azerbaijan, she stated that Germany advocates for the release of government critics and that she would raise this issue during her meeting with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister.
"Independently of this climate conference, the human rights situation has always been part of the political discussions between Germany and the Azerbaijani government.
The human rights situation in Azerbaijan is alarming. The arrests of media workers, activists and opposition figures are very worrying. There are also cases that are closely linked to Germany, such as the ban on Gubad Ibadoglu leaving the country, which I spoke about in detail during my last visit here and in the discussions I had afterwards. There will be more meetings on this topic.
As German Foreign Minister, I would like to say that the entry ban on 76 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is completely unacceptable. They also affect German members of the Bundestag and are incompatible with Azerbaijan's commitments in the Council of Europe," she stressed.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-11-21
Азербайджан в вопросе демократии это каменный век и на это есть причины создали такую систему чтобы все молчали в тряпку а в это время воруют народные деньги бюджет страны устраивают беспредел при демократии такого бардака не будет....