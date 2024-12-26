Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan approves Autonomous Republic's budget for 2025

At the plenary session of the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan on 25 December, the budget of the Autonomous Republic for 2025 was approved in the third reading.

Next year local budget revenues are forecasted at AZN 493.2 million and expenditures at AZN 505.2 million.

This is down by 6.6 % and 6.45% respectively as compared to the initial version. In comparison with 2024, revenue and expenditure forecasts have declined by 3.2 % and 2.2 % respectively.

Reason for the reduction is that the subsidies allocated from the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2025 to Nakhchivan AR decreased by 10.9% or AZN 34.8 million as compared to the initial variant, from AZN 320.5 million to AZN 285.7 million.

This is due to the transfer of functions of the Nakhchivan State Energy Service to ‘Azerenerji’ and ‘Azerishig’ joint stock companies, and the transfer of functions of the local State Water Resources Agency to the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency. Hence, the expenditures of these local bodies are already centrally accounted for in the State Budget.