Kyrgyzstan extradited five detained members of organised crime group to Azerbaijan

The Kyrgyz authorities have extradited to Azerbaijan "five members of a transnational organised crime group who were preparing an assassination attempt on the Kyrgyz leadership".

At the request of official Baku, they were handed over to representatives of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, the press service of the Kyrgyz National Security Committee reported.

According to the agency, on 20 March these Azerbaijani citizens arrived in Kyrgyzstan to "spread and strengthen their criminal influence, including criminal ideology, as well as to commit a particularly serious crime - contract killing".

In particular, it was alleged that they were preparing an assassination attempt on the country's leadership. However, no evidence or proof of such a serious offence was presented. At the same time, it is unclear why the organisers of this crime group were not convicted and simply expelled from the country without investigation.

In turn, official Baku has not yet commented on this fact.