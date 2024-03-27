PFPA activist N.Ahmedov stopped his hunger strike on the 16th day

    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Niyameddin Ahmedov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, stopped his hunger strike in prison number 12 on the 16th day. He informed his father Arif Ahmedov about this at a meeting in the prison. Niyameddin decided to end his hunger strike at the request of his parents, lawyers and party colleagues. Some of his demands were satisfied and he was given the opportunity to meet with his family, Turan was told by the PPFA.

Ahmedov went on a hunger strike on March 12 to protest against violations of his rights to visit his family, obstacles to the transfer of food to him, etc.

*Niyamaddin Ahmedov was arrested in April 2020.  He is convicted under the Article 214-1 of the Criminal Code (financing of terror). At the end of the investigation, he was charged with appeals against statehood (Article 28.281) and the Article 233-1 (receiving prohibited items). On October 8, 2021, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Ahmedov to 13 years in prison.

Niyameddin Ahmedov was one of the bodyguards of the PFPA leader Ali Kerimli and was arrested during the rally. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.

