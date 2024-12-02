PPFA activist fined and released
PPFA activist fined and released
Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan(PPFA) activist Emin Abbasov, detained on 29 November, was released the next day after being fined 50 manats. This was reported to Turan by the deputy chairman of the PPFA Ayaz Magerramli.
Recall that Emin Abbasov was detained on 29 November while taking photos of another activist Natig Abbasov, who was administratively arrested for 25 days.
A day earlier, Malik Babayev, an activist of the Khatai district organisation, was arrested for 15 days. All three are members of the PPFA Khatai district organisation.
3 December 2024
3 December 2024
3 December 2024
