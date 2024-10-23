"Russia Did Everything In Its Power": Blinken Warns Against Russian Interference In Moldova Runoff Election

The top U.S. diplomat on Tuesday expressed concern about Russian interference in Moldova's presidential runoff election, which will take place on November 3, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.



"Russia did everything in its power to disrupt the election and referendum to undermine Moldova's democracy, including through illicit financing and vote buying, disinformation, and malicious cyber activities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.



The referendum to advance the country’s integration with the European Union eked out a narrow victory, and pro-European President Maia Sandu survived a runoff against a Russian-backed Socialist Party candidate Alexandr Stoianoglo.



While the U.S. congratulated the Moldovan people for making their voices heard in record numbers in last weekend’s simultaneous presidential election and referendum on EU accession, Blinken made it clear that, looking ahead to the runoff vote, "the United States remains concerned Russia will again attempt to prevent Moldovans from exercising their sovereign right to choose their own leaders,"

Blinken also noted that the U.S. will continue to support Moldova’s efforts to ensure a credible, transparent, and democratic process on November 3.

"Alongside our Allies and partners, the United States stands with the Moldovan people in their desire for a secure, prosperous, and democratic future," he concluded.