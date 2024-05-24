Russia has recalled the ambassador from Yerevan for consultations
Russia has recalled the ambassador from Yerevan for consultations
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that its ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin had been summoned to Moscow for consultations, but the reason for this was not specified. This happened after Prime Minister Pashinyan announced the suspension of Armenia's membership in the CSTO and stopped financing the organization. A few days ago, he accused the two CSTO countries of helping Azerbaijan during the war in Karabakh.
According to him, these countries imitated Armenia's assistance, but the war was not because of Nagorno-Karabakh, but in order to change the regime in Armenia," Pashinyan said, without specifying which countries he meant, but it is not difficult to guess that he was hinting at Russia and Belarus.
Pashinyan's statement was made after the visit of the President of Belarus to Baku, where Lukashenko said that he had discussed with Ilham Aliyev the inevitable war with Armenia and that this war "can be won."
