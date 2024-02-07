Students are involved in "merry-go-round" voting
During the voting in the Presidential election on 7 February, numerous cases of students being used to cast multiple votes at various polling stations were recorded.
This method, dubbed "merry-go-round" voting, was witnessed at many polling stations. Strangely, observers do not question how dozens of young people living at different addresses vote at the same polling station?
Turan correspondents observed such cases in the morning in Yasamal and Nasimi districts of the capital.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-07
Это просто позор..