  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny110 C
  • Thursday, 8 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
Students are involved in "merry-go-round" voting

Students are involved in "merry-go-round" voting

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Students are involved in "merry-go-round" voting

During the voting in the Presidential election on 7 February, numerous cases of students being used to cast multiple votes at various polling stations were recorded.

This method, dubbed "merry-go-round" voting, was witnessed at many polling stations. Strangely, observers do not question how dozens of young people living at different addresses vote at the same polling station?

Turan correspondents observed such cases in the morning in Yasamal and Nasimi districts of the capital.

 

1 comment

  • Ruslan

    2024-02-07

    Это просто позор..

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Azərbaycanla sərhəddə təxribat ola bilər? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line