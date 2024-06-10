The Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation discussed the implementation of major joint projects

    • flag_AZ
On June 10, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of major joint projects in various areas of mutual interest," the Russian government said in a statement. -0-

