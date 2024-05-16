The response of doctors about the health of Alesker Mammadli is a fiction, the lawyer believes

The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice informed about the results of Alesker Mammadli's tests, which were taken from him on April 26. "The letter indicates that the hormone level in Alesker Mammadli's blood is normal," lawyer Agil Laidj said. It is also claimed that a consultation was held with an oncologist and it was established that "the oncological process is not monitored."

At the same time, there was no urgent need for a histological examination of a nodule in the thyroid gland and the possibility of carrying out this procedure as planned was indicated. "They also wrote that Alesker Mammadli has no complaints about his health," the lawyer continued. However, according to Laidj, what was written in the letter does not correspond to reality.

"Alesker Mammadli has a 23 mm nodule in his thyroid gland. This, according to medical prescriptions, makes a histological examination necessary. Alesker Mammadli himself says that he will not be examined, because there is no equipment for histology. Moreover, the nodules in the throat do not allow normal sleep, causing suffocation," the lawyer said. The lawyer again appealed to the main medical department of the Ministry of Justice to conduct a biopsy on Mammadli.

The founder of “Toplum TV” was arrested on March 8 on charges of money smuggling by prior arrangement. Earlier, on March 6, 7 employees of “Toplum TV” and the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were detained. Five of them were taken into custody, and two more were taken into police custody.