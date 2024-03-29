    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(4 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • U.S. Dismisses Moscow's Concerns About Brussels Meeting, Says Turbulence In South Caucasus 'Fueled By Russian Actions'
A- A A+
AZ RU
Alex Raufoglu
Alex Raufoglu

Washington correspondent

U.S. Dismisses Moscow's Concerns About Brussels Meeting, Says Turbulence In South Caucasus 'Fueled By Russian Actions'

The United States on Thursday dismissed the Russian Foreign Ministry's criticism over the forthcoming Armenia-U.S.-EU trilateral meeting after spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that it was "a part of Western efforts to break up Armenia’s alliance with Russia."

"I would say if anything, some of the turbulence we have seen in the region has been fueled by Russia’s actions over the past few months," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during daily briefing.

Miller went on to add, "With respect to this meeting in Brussels, as I said yesterday, it is to focus on economic resilience for Armenia as it works to diversify its trade partnerships and address humanitarian needs, and nothing else."

Secretary Antony Blinken and USAID Administrator Samantha Power are slated to attend next week's U.S.-EU trilateral meeting with Armenia in Brussels, together with European Commission President von der Leyen and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan.

Earlier on Thursday, Zakharova was quoted by Russian media as claiming that "such meetings cause concern in most countries of the region" because they are aimed at "enabling the West with its extremely destructive approaches gain a firmer foothold in the South Caucasus, creating new dividing lines there, forcing the countries of the region to follow the anti-Russian line."

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 29 March 2024, 23:52

    Bayramov accused “outside regional states” of obstructing the peace process

    On March 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan. During the meeting, issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia on a bilateral and multilateral basis were discussed. According to Bayramov, existing relations between the two countries have a positive impact on expanding cooperation on regional and international platforms.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 29 March 2024, 22:59

    US Ambassador met wıth the lawyers of arrested journalısts

    Ambassador Libby met with the lawyers representing journalists detained in Azerbaijan.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 29 March 2024, 20:38

    US Senator: Gubad Ibadoglu already 250 days ıs under arrest

    US senator Marco Rubıo has mentıoned on March 29 case of Gubad Ibadoglu.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 29 March 2024, 16:49

    Khatai court did not release Alesker Mammadli

    On March 28, the Khatai Court of Baku did not reject the request to transfer Alesker Mammadli, the legal founder of the “Toplum TV” Internet channel, to house arrest. The petition was filed due to the deterioration of Mammadli's health, his lawyer Agil Laidj told Turan.  "He has a tumor growing in his thyroid gland, and he is suffocating. During the court session, his blood pressure rose to 160. Mammadli himself also asked the court to provide conditions for his treatment," the lawyer said. Despite this, the court refused to grant the petition. The defense intends to file an appeal against this decision.

    Read more

Azərbaycanlılar niyə xoşbəxt deyillər? – Samirə Qasımlı Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line