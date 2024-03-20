U.S. Says 'Pays Close Attention' As Armenia Urges Swift Border Agreement To "Avoid War With Azerbaijan"

The United States said on Tuesday it "continues to pay close attention" to the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in wake of alarming statements from the region.

"It’s something that not just the Secretary [Antony Blinken] but Assistant Secretary [Jim] O’Brien as well as Senior Coordinator [Louis] Bono are continuing to focus on, engaging with appropriate interlocutors," State Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions.



Speaking to residents in the border region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reportedly urged for the need to quickly define the border, warning that Armenia's refusal to do so would "mean that a war could erupt by the end of the week," something that Azerbaijan denies.



“We shouldn’t allow the war to start,” Pashinyan was quoted as saying.