Weapons caches found in Khankendi and Agder

Over the past week, police officers have discovered new weapons caches in Karabakh.

From May 4 to May 10, the police in the city of Khankendi discovered and seized 38 machine guns, 8 pistols, 14 rifles, 1 grenade launcher, 23 grenades, 23 igniters, 136 clips, 21,040 cartridges of various calibers, 5 explosives with TNT, 27 bayonet knives and other ammunition, the message of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the same period, 5 machine guns, 18 clips and 290 cartridges of various calibers were found and seized in the Agdere region. Measures to clear the liberated territories of weapons and ammunition are continuing, the Interior Ministry said in conclusion.