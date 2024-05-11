The traditional Harybulbul Music Festival has opened in Shusha

The Seventh International Music Festival "Harybulbul" opened in Shusha on May 11. The opening ceremony of the festival was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. This year, for the first time, festival events will be held in Lachin, on May 13. The current Kharybulbul festival coincided with the events within the framework of the Year "Shusha - the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World 2024". The International music Festival "Kharybulbul" was first held in Shusha in 1989.

However, due to the Armenian aggression during the occupation of Karabakh, the festival was not held. The holding of "Harybulbul" in Shusha resumed in 2021, after the city and other territories of Karabakh were liberated during the 44-day war in 2020.