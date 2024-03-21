Women journalists from Abzas Media caught a cold in the pre-trial detention center

Journalists held in Baku pre-trial detention center No. 1 complain about their conditions of detention. The editor-in-chief of Abzas Media, Sevinj Vagifgizi (Abbasova), spoke about this on March 19 in the Baku Court of Appeal.

Lawyer Elchin Sadigov wrote on his Facebook account that Sevinj Vagifgizi, in her speech in court, stated that the conditions of detention in the Baku pre-trial detention center are deplorable: “The situation in my cell is terrible. There is almost no heat, the heating system does not work and the cell itself is damp,” - Vagifgyzy said.

Nargiz Absalamova, another journalist, also arrested in the “Abzas-Media case” and kept in the same pre-trial detention center, fell ill with an eye infection.

“Nargiz caught a cold. It looks like his immune system has weakened. The doctor prescribes medications and she is given intravenous systems,” lawyer Shahla Gumbatova wrote on her Facebook page.

Many socio-political activists and journalists held in this pre-trial detention center for a long time complain about deplorable conditions of detention. They report that there is almost no hot water available.

In turn, the words of Sevinj Vagifgiz were denied by the Penitentiary Service. As Turan was told from this department, the Baku pre-trial detention center has a centralized heating system, and it is fully operational.