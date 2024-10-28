Heavy downpour in Baku promises new problems
Heavy downpour in Baku promises new problems
Heavy downpour started in the capital at 11 pm and will last until the second half of the day, forecasters report.
Many roads were flooded with water again. Urban services have prepared to ‘protect’ car tunnels, where water pumping systems are missing or not working.
A few days ago, the same downpours caused flooding of vehicles and the death of two people.
- 28 October 2024 11:15
- 28 October 2024, 17:27
On October 29, the weather in Baku will be changeable. Rain is possible in some areas during the night and morning, with fog in places. The wind will be coming from the northwest. Air temperature at night will be +8 to +11°C, and during the day, it will reach +15 to +18°C. Humidity will be 70-75% at night and 60-65% during the day.
- 28 October 2024, 13:51
The Prosecutor General's Office has reported about ‘exposing’ another group of officials involved in the export of agricultural goods and not returning the proceeds to the country.
- 28 October 2024, 12:52
Border guards detained a man who tried to illegally enter Russia by hiding among the cargo in the car of a goods train travelling from Azerbaijan to Russia.
- 28 October 2024, 12:43
Due to heavy rainfall in Baku, a tunnel under the ‘Baghirov Bridge’ flooded, resulting in ‘traffic jams’ in the carriageway of Heydar Aliyev Avenue, motorists report.
1 comment
Anar
2024-10-28
На улице Балакишиева 41, застройщики силой выгоняют людей из собственных квартир.