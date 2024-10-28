Heavy downpour in Baku promises new problems

Heavy downpour started in the capital at 11 pm and will last until the second half of the day, forecasters report.

Many roads were flooded with water again. Urban services have prepared to ‘protect’ car tunnels, where water pumping systems are missing or not working.

A few days ago, the same downpours caused flooding of vehicles and the death of two people.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video