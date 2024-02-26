The PFPA activist was detained while visiting the memorial of the victims of Khojaly

On Monday, during a visit by a group of members of the Popular Front Party to the memorial of the victims of the Khojaly massacre, the police detained one of them, Baba Suleymanov. This happened after supporters of the ruling “Yeni Azerbaijan” party began to oust members of the PFPA from the general column of visitors and an incident occurred between them. After that, the police detained Baba Suleymanov, who allegedly pricked a journalist with a needle.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that Suleymannov was detained at the complaint of one of the participants of the event and was released after an investigation.