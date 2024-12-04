  • contact.az Contact
Weather on 5 December

Drizzle in some places of the capital on Thursday, rain is expected by the evening. Wind is north-western.

Air temperature will be +5+8 at night and +8+11 during the day. Humidity is 70-80%.

No precipitation is expected in the country. Fog in places, wind is eastern.

In the lowlands at night 0+5, during the day +8+12. In the mountains at night to - 10 frost, in the daytime, 0+5.




