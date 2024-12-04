Weather on 5 December
Drizzle in some places of the capital on Thursday, rain is expected by the evening. Wind is north-western.
Air temperature will be +5+8 at night and +8+11 during the day. Humidity is 70-80%.
No precipitation is expected in the country. Fog in places, wind is eastern.
In the lowlands at night 0+5, during the day +8+12. In the mountains at night to - 10 frost, in the daytime, 0+5.
Next year, the one-time social allowance for funerals is forecasted to remain at 960 manats. This figure is reflected in the 2025 budget package. However, the allowance is not granted to everyone.
-
No international observers will be invited for the municipal elections, according to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov, who announced this during a meeting of the commission on December 2.
-
- 3 December 2024, 13:36
Weather in the capital on Wednesday will be cloudy, rain is expected in the morning and evening. Faint fog in the morning. Wind is south-eastern. Air temperature will be +6+8 at night and +8+11 during the day. Humidity is 70-80 %.
-
Ibrahim Mustafayev, a towering figure in Azerbaijan’s silk and textile industry, passed away on Monday morning after being struck by a car while crossing a street in the capital. He was 86.
