  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast30 C
  • Saturday, 17 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
Nazirlər Kabineti təsdiq olundu...– Hafiz Həsənov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
A- A A+
AZ RU
Kamran Mahmudov
Kamran Mahmudov

Journalist

Nazirlər Kabineti təsdiq olundu...– Hafiz Həsənov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

Növbədənkənar Prezident seçkiləri arxada qaldı. Prezident İlham Əliyev and içdi. Nazirlər Kabineti istefaya göndərildi. Əli Əsədov yenidən baş nazir təyin edildi

Hökumətdə dəyişiklik olacaqmı? Bizi növbədə hansı seçkilər gözləyir?  

Hüquq və İnkişaf Mərkəzi İctimai Birliyinin sədri Hafiz Həsənov Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.

Leave a review

Difficult question

  • The President took the oath of office. The Cabinet of Ministers has resigned. What are the expectations? Difficult question
    • 15 February 2024, 21:40

    The President took the oath of office. The Cabinet of Ministers has resigned. What are the expectations?

    The swearing-in ceremony of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 14 at the Milli Majlis, followed by the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers, has ignited speculation regarding the future course of the government. Analysts and political commentators are contemplating the expectations from the president and the potential for personnel changes within the government in light of these developments.

    Read more
  • What lessons should society learn from the tragedy of the Akhmedov family? Difficult question
    • 14 February 2024, 22:05

    What lessons should society learn from the tragedy of the Akhmedov family?

    The recent horrific events in the Khatai district of Baku have sent shockwaves through Azerbaijani society, sparking widespread discussions about mental health, treatment options, and the tragic consequences of untreated illnesses. The murder of five family members by Ahmed Akhmedov has reignited the debate on the adequacy of mental health care in the country.

    Read more
  • Can tensions increase on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border? Difficult question
    • 13 February 2024, 22:35

    Can tensions increase on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border?

    Recent skirmishes near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border have reignited concerns over regional stability, prompting speculation and analysis from political commentators. The exchange of fire resulted in casualties on both sides, with the Armenian Defense Ministry reporting the deaths of four soldiers and injuries to others. In response to perceived provocations, Azerbaijan initiated a retaliatory operation, destroying an Armenian combat post allegedly responsible for shelling Azerbaijani positions.

    Read more
  • The new era of Ilham Aliyev. What needs to change? Difficult question
    • 12 February 2024, 23:19

    The new era of Ilham Aliyev. What needs to change?

    In a recent interview with local TV channels, President Ilham Aliyev hinted at the dawn of a new era, suggesting a departure from historical successes to chart new aspirations for Azerbaijan's future. President Aliyev underscored that this transformative phase commenced post-September 20, advocating for fresh objectives to match this shift. He cautioned against dwelling on past glories, emphasizing the imperative of setting novel goals tailored to contemporary realities.

    Read more

Nazirlər Kabineti təsdiq olundu... – Hafiz Həsənov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line