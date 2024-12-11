Capital outflow from Azerbaijan for 9 months totals nearly USD 4 billion

In January-September 2024 the capital outflow from Azerbaijan (negative balance of the country's financial account) totalled $3 billion 570.5 million.This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, for nine months the net financial assets (foreign investments) of Azerbaijan rose by $1390.9 million, and the net financial liabilities (foreign investments) dropped by $ 2179.6 million.

Recall that for the same period of 2023 Azerbaijan recorded an inflow of capital from abroad in the amount of $ 398.7 million.