Capital outflow from Azerbaijan for 9 months totals nearly USD 4 billion
In January-September 2024 the capital outflow from Azerbaijan (negative balance of the country's financial account) totalled $3 billion 570.5 million.This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the information, for nine months the net financial assets (foreign investments) of Azerbaijan rose by $1390.9 million, and the net financial liabilities (foreign investments) dropped by $ 2179.6 million.
Recall that for the same period of 2023 Azerbaijan recorded an inflow of capital from abroad in the amount of $ 398.7 million.
- 11 December 2024, 12:51
Total surplus of Azerbaijan's balance of payments amounted to $181.6 million in January-September 2024.This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
- 11 December 2024, 11:35
In January-September 2024, Azerbaijan's current account surplus (CAS) totalled about $4 billion, or 7.2 % of gross domestic product (GDP).
- 11 December 2024, 11:14
In January-November 2024, unemployment insurance premiums in Azerbaijan totalled AZN 183.9 million.This is reported by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.
- 11 December 2024, 10:52
The State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy for the 3rd time puts out vehicles of the State Insurance Commercial Company (‘Azersygorta’), which is in the process of liquidation, at an open auction with a 25% discount.This was reported by the State Service.
