Kyamran Mammadli
Animal rights defender banned from leaving Azerbaijan
Animal rights defender Kyamran Mammadli has been banned to leave the country. He informed Turan about it himself.
On the morning of 2 December, he was unable to leave for Tbilisi.
‘At the passport control an employee looked at my passport. Then he called someone. After a short time, I was told that the Interior Ministry had imposed a ban on leaving the country. I was told nothing about the reason,’ Mammadli said.
He believes that the ban is related to his protest action at COP29 in Baku against the killing of street dogs.
Mammadli noted that he travelled to and returned to Azerbaijan in July and had no problems.
He said he would apply to the Interior Ministry for clarification.
It was not possible to get a comment from the Interior Ministry.
*Mammadli held an action on 15 November protesting against killing of street dogs at the COP29 space. He was detained at the site of the protest and released a few hours later.
