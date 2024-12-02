Court to consider complaint of G.Ibadoglu on ban to leave country

Baku's Narimanov Court will consider on 3 December the complaint of scientist-economist Gubad Ibadoglu about the ban on leaving the country.

According to his brother Galib Togrul, the ban deprives Gubad of the opportunity to receive necessary and quality medical care in the form of a complex heart surgery.

Ibadoglu has also been invited by the head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, to visit Strasbourg to attend the Sakharov Prize ceremony. Ibadoglu is among the finalists for this award.

Ibadoglu's visit is also proposed to include medical examination facilities. Metsola's invitation is submitted to the court.

* Ibadoglu was arrested in July 2023. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 (realisation of counterfeit money) as well as Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of states, international organisations, politicians, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen called for Ibadoglu's release. He was recognised as a political prisoner.

On 22 April 2024, the court granted a defence motion to place Ibadoglu under house arrest.

However, on 4 May, police officers put an electronic bracelet on him to monitor him remotely.

In September, Ibadoglu announced the suspension of the investigation in his case, but the ban on him leaving the country was not cancelled.