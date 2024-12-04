Appeals Court Refuses to Release “Toplum TV” Founder Under House Arrest
On December 4, the Baku Court of Appeals rejected the appeal to release the founder of Toplum TV, Alesker Mamedli, under house arrest. This was reported by Nasimi Mamedli, the brother of Alesker Mamedli. Alesker Mamedli, who participated in the hearing, stated that there were no grounds for extending the detention and that there were legal reasons for his release under house arrest.
On November 27, the Khatai District Court rejected Alesker Mamedli's request to be transferred to house arrest while he was held in Baku's pre-trial detention center N1.
On October 3, the Khatai District Court extended Alesker Mamedli's detention for another three months.
In early March (6–8), nine employees of Toplum TV and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They are accused of foreign currency smuggling. Seven people were taken into custody, and two were detained by the police.
Alesker Mamedli, the founder of Toplum TV, is also accused of currency smuggling.
