UK Ambassador Concerned About Rufat Safarov's Arrest

"I am deeply concerned by the news of the arrest of human rights defender Rufat Safarov. Freedom of speech is a fundamental component of democracy. It gives every individual the freedom to hold and express different opinions," the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old,  wrote on his account on the X platform on December 4.

Politics

Famil Xəlilov azadlığa çıxdı, Rüfət Səfərov saxlanıldı... – Bəşir Süleymanlı ilə gündəm müzakirəsi Çətin sualda


