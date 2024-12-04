UK Ambassador
UK Ambassador Concerned About Rufat Safarov's Arrest
"I am deeply concerned by the news of the arrest of human rights defender Rufat Safarov. Freedom of speech is a fundamental component of democracy. It gives every individual the freedom to hold and express different opinions," the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Old, wrote on his account on the X platform on December 4.
