Azer Gasimli was interrogated as a witness at the capital police (updated)

Azer Gasimli left the Baku City Police Headquarters at around 19:30.

He told Turan that he was interrogated "as a witness." He was asked questions about several criminal cases that are currently being investigated by the capital police.

Gasimli could not name these cases, since he had signed a "non-disclosure agreement."

Gasimli was also questioned in detail about the activities of the Institute of Political Management, which he heads.

When asked whether there was a criminal case against this institute, he answered in the negative.

As for the introduction of restrictions on Gasimli's exit from the country, he was told that he would be provided with information about this later.

2024-11-25 13:51

Azer Gasymly summoned to capital's police station

Director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasymly has been summoned to the Main Police Department of Baku at 16:00 today. He wrote about it in facebook.

Gasymly said that the summons is related to his statement on the cause of the ban imposed against him to leave the country.

It should be recalled that last Friday Gasymly was not let out of the country at the Baku airport. Border guards said that the Interior Ministry had imposed a ban on his departure from Azerbaijan.