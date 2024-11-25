Azer Gasymly
Azer Gasimli was interrogated as a witness at the capital police (updated)
Azer Gasimli left the Baku City Police Headquarters at around 19:30.
He told Turan that he was interrogated "as a witness." He was asked questions about several criminal cases that are currently being investigated by the capital police.
Gasimli could not name these cases, since he had signed a "non-disclosure agreement."
Gasimli was also questioned in detail about the activities of the Institute of Political Management, which he heads.
When asked whether there was a criminal case against this institute, he answered in the negative.
As for the introduction of restrictions on Gasimli's exit from the country, he was told that he would be provided with information about this later.
* * *
2024-11-25 13:51
Azer Gasymly summoned to capital's police station
Director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasymly has been summoned to the Main Police Department of Baku at 16:00 today. He wrote about it in facebook.
Gasymly said that the summons is related to his statement on the cause of the ban imposed against him to leave the country.
It should be recalled that last Friday Gasymly was not let out of the country at the Baku airport. Border guards said that the Interior Ministry had imposed a ban on his departure from Azerbaijan.
Politics
-
- 25 November 2024, 23:34
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called President of the United States Donald Trump on 25 November.
-
- 25 November 2024, 18:20
Adalyat Verdiyev, the head of the civil defense staff at the public legal entity Center for Public Health and Reform under the Ministry of Health, and a military expert, has been arrested. On November 22, during a media tour to the liberated territories, Verdiyev filmed and published information and images on his social media accounts revealing Azerbaijani Armed Forces' combat positions in the heights, deployment sites, coordinates, and operational conditions of the border troops. This disclosure caused significant damage to the interests of state security and defense capability. This was stated in a report from the General Prosecutor’s Office.
-
- 25 November 2024, 17:55
On Monday, the Baku Appeals Court considered the appeal of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov against the extension of his detention for another four months. The defense argued that the decision to extend Abilov's detention was unjustified, lawyer Fariz Namazly told reporters.
-
- 25 November 2024, 17:43
"Black Monday in Georgia: Police and special forces guard the doors behind which the 'slaves of Georgian Dream' are destroying our Constitution and mocking our Parliament." This is how Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili commented on the convening of the new parliament on Monday, which is not recognized by the opposition.
Leave a review