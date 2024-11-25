Military Expert Arrested for Disclosing State Secrets

Adalyat Verdiyev, the head of the civil defense staff at the public legal entity Center for Public Health and Reform under the Ministry of Health, and a military expert, has been arrested. On November 22, during a media tour to the liberated territories, Verdiyev filmed and published information and images on his social media accounts revealing Azerbaijani Armed Forces' combat positions in the heights, deployment sites, coordinates, and operational conditions of the border troops. This disclosure caused significant damage to the interests of state security and defense capability. This was stated in a report from the General Prosecutor’s Office.

Verdiyev has been charged under Article 284.1 (disclosure of state secrets) and Article 308.2 (abuse of official powers resulting in serious consequences) of the Criminal Code. Following a decision by the Binagadi District Court, Verdiyev was arrested. The preliminary investigation is ongoing, and efforts will be made to bring other responsible individuals to justice, the report said.