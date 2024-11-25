Iqbal Abilov
Appeals Court Keeps Iqbal Abilov in Custody
On Monday, the Baku Appeals Court considered the appeal of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov against the extension of his detention for another four months. The defense argued that the decision to extend Abilov's detention was unjustified, lawyer Fariz Namazly told reporters.
"The investigative authorities did not provide specific grounds for keeping Iqbal Abilov in custody. We pointed out that no investigative actions have been carried out with him since his arrest. Abilov himself stated that he is a scholar, a researcher, that he does not consider himself guilty, has not committed the crimes he is accused of, and that his arrest is illegal," the lawyer said. However, according to Namazly, the appeals court rejected the complaint.
Iqbal Abilov was arrested on July 22, 2024, on charges of treason, calling for actions against the state on behalf of foreign organizations, and inciting national and religious hatred. It is alleged that these crimes were committed under the direction of Armenia's intelligence services.
Abilov denies the charges, stating that he was solely engaged in academic work. A large group of scholars from around the world has appealed to the Azerbaijani authorities, requesting their assistance in securing Abilov's release. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner. On November 19, the court extended Abilov's detention for an additional four months.
