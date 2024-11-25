Salome Zourabichvili
"Georgian Dream" Rushes to Remove the President
"Black Monday in Georgia: Police and special forces guard the doors behind which the 'slaves of Georgian Dream' are destroying our Constitution and mocking our Parliament." This is how Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili commented on the convening of the new parliament on Monday, which is not recognized by the opposition.
The session took place without the opposition's participation, amidst a protest rally outside the parliament building. Members of parliament entered and left the building under police protection. During the session, the Speaker of Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, announced that presidential elections would be held by the end of this year.
He stated that the date for the presidential election would be announced on Tuesday. The candidate for president has not yet been named. Salome Zourabichvili is the last president of Georgia elected by direct vote. According to amendments previously made to the Constitution, the president will now be elected by an electoral college of 300 electors.
This electoral college will include members of parliament, local government representatives, and candidates from political parties.
