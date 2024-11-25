A Georgian citizen, an ethnic Azerbaijani, was not released from the plane in Yerevan

Well-known Georgian activist Samira Bayramova was prevented from leaving the plane in Yerevan. She was on a WAW airline flight bound for Tbilisi, but due to bad weather, the plane made an emergency landing in Yerevan. In a post on her Twitter account, Bayramova (an ethnic Azerbaijani) wrote that border guards told her, "Your nationality is a problem."

"Why should we be part of this conflict? This does not align with the democratic statements of Nikol Pashinyan." She further noted that "the Azerbaijani side, unfortunately, also treats ethnic Armenians in the same way. Why should we be part of this problem?"