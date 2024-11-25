A Georgian citizen, an ethnic Azerbaijani, was not released from the plane in Yerevan
Well-known Georgian activist Samira Bayramova was prevented from leaving the plane in Yerevan. She was on a WAW airline flight bound for Tbilisi, but due to bad weather, the plane made an emergency landing in Yerevan. In a post on her Twitter account, Bayramova (an ethnic Azerbaijani) wrote that border guards told her, "Your nationality is a problem."
"Why should we be part of this conflict? This does not align with the democratic statements of Nikol Pashinyan." She further noted that "the Azerbaijani side, unfortunately, also treats ethnic Armenians in the same way. Why should we be part of this problem?"
- 25 November 2024, 23:34
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called President of the United States Donald Trump on 25 November.
- 25 November 2024, 19:51
Director of the Institute of Political Management, political scientist Azer Gasymly has been summoned to the Main Police Department of Baku at 16:00 today. He wrote about it in facebook.
- 25 November 2024, 18:20
Adalyat Verdiyev, the head of the civil defense staff at the public legal entity Center for Public Health and Reform under the Ministry of Health, and a military expert, has been arrested. On November 22, during a media tour to the liberated territories, Verdiyev filmed and published information and images on his social media accounts revealing Azerbaijani Armed Forces' combat positions in the heights, deployment sites, coordinates, and operational conditions of the border troops. This disclosure caused significant damage to the interests of state security and defense capability. This was stated in a report from the General Prosecutor’s Office.
- 25 November 2024, 17:55
On Monday, the Baku Appeals Court considered the appeal of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov against the extension of his detention for another four months. The defense argued that the decision to extend Abilov's detention was unjustified, lawyer Fariz Namazly told reporters.
