Court Rejects Farid Mehralizade’s Complaint
On November 25, the Khatai District Court considered the complaint filed by Farid Mehralizade, an economist arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case. He challenged the actions of the investigative authorities during a search of his apartment and the confiscation of his belongings. According to his wife, Nargiz Muhtarova, who spoke to Turan news agency, the hearing was held without the participation of the plaintiff. The court rejected the complaint, stating that there were no violations of the law.
"The investigator who participated in the search did not attend the court hearing, and the other investigator present did not answer many questions," Muhtarova said. She also pointed out that during the search, despite Mehralizade's request, he was not allowed to invite a lawyer. Furthermore, Mehralizade was not given the opportunity to read the search warrant.
Muhtarova added that her personal phone was seized during the search, and the protocol of the search was not read aloud. She stated that an appeal would be filed against the court's decision.
*Farid Mehralizade was arrested on June 1 on charges of smuggling. Later, additional charges of other economic crimes were brought against him. On September 6, Mehralizade's detention was extended until December 19. He denies the charges, considering them fabricated. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner.
