  Bayramov leaves for Malta to attend OSCE Ministerial Council meeting
Jeyhun Bayramov

Jeyhun Bayramov

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Bayramov leaves for Malta to attend OSCE Ministerial Council meeting

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on 4 December on a working visit to Malta, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the 31st meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). Bayramov will make a speech at the event, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Politics

