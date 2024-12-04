Jeyhun Bayramov
Bayramov leaves for Malta to attend OSCE Ministerial Council meeting
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left on 4 December on a working visit to Malta, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.
The purpose of the visit is to participate in the 31st meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM). Bayramov will make a speech at the event, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.
-
- In World
- 4 December 2024 13:26
-
Politics
-
- 5 December 2024, 13:05
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved amendments to the list of blood service institutions engaged in the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of blood and its components, as per a decision issued on December 4, 2024.
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:19
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved amendments to its official list of vital infrastructure to be protected, significantly expanding the scope of safeguarded facilities under the country’s water resource management strategy.
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:17
A key U.S. senator on Wednesday urged Azerbaijan to release veteran human rights advocate, Rufat Safarov, 'immediately,' TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 5 December 2024, 12:04
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated Wednesday that the country was preparing to impose more sanctions on Georgian Dream as he denounced Georgia's ruling party's "brutal and unjustified violence" against opposition protesters, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Leave a review