Charter Flight from Yerevan to Baku Arrives

A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.

"The flight was ordered by an international airline. This is not the first such case in the history of Armenian aviation. Charter flights from Yerevan to Baku and vice versa have been operated before," the airport said, but they did not disclose the name of the flight’s customer. Attempts to get a comment from Baku International Airport regarding the flight were futile.