  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear10.20 C
  • Thursday, 12 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Famous Footballers, Led by Lionel Messi, Visit Baku

On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.

The event, attended by thousands of supporters, also included children from Baku orphanages, children with disabilities, and children of martyrs (shahid). The proceeds from ticket sales for the event will go to charity, according to a press release from the event organizers. Details on the fees paid to Messi and his colleagues for the visit have not been disclosed.

Leave a review

Politics

Сирия близка как распаду, а карта Ближнего Востока пишется заново - беседа со Станиславом Тарасовым


Follow us on social networks

News Line