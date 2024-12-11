Lionel Messi
Famous Footballers, Led by Lionel Messi, Visit Baku
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
The event, attended by thousands of supporters, also included children from Baku orphanages, children with disabilities, and children of martyrs (shahid). The proceeds from ticket sales for the event will go to charity, according to a press release from the event organizers. Details on the fees paid to Messi and his colleagues for the visit have not been disclosed.
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
- 11 December 2024, 17:18
On Wednesday, the trial of activist and veteran of the First Karabakh War, Rza Safarsoy, accused of illegal possession of firearms, concluded at the Khazar District Court. The prosecutor recommended a sentence of 3 years in prison for him. The defense requested Safarsoy's acquittal, arguing that his guilt had not been proven during the trial.
