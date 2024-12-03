  • contact.az Contact
Foreign Minister leaves for Iran

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left on Tuesday for the Iranian city of Mashhad to join the heads of Foreign Ministries of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports that within the visit Bayramov will address a session and hold a number of bilateral meetings.

Politics

