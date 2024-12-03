Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of three Ambassadors

  • contact.az Contact
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

On 3 December, President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of three Ambassadors newly appointed to Azerbaijan: Yemen, Mohammed Saleh Ahmed Turiga; El Salvador, Enrique Calderon; Mauritania, Sid Ahmed Al-Bekaye Hamad.

Politics

