Six people injured due to explosion in Sumgayit

Six people were injured as a result of explosion in an apartment building in the early morning of 3 December in the 13th microdistrict of Sumgayit.

Three people were hospitalised, TƏBİB (Territorial Medical Units Management Association) reports.

They were admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital with severe burn injuries.

Condition of the one of them is assessed as serious, the other two as medium severity.

In turn, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that three more people were rescued from under the destruction and transferred to their destination.