Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation

On December 11, a telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan discussed the "post-conflict situation in the region, the situation in Syria, and other regional issues," according to a statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijan expressed hope for Syria's swift exit from its current crisis while preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The two sides also discussed issues related to bilateral relations, the statement said.

It is worth noting that in recent days, President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have spoken about the proximity of an Armenian-Azerbaijani peace agreement. Additionally, a meeting took place on the Armenian-Turkish border between representatives of Armenia and Türkiye, where they discussed the normalization of relations and the opening of the border between the two countries.

Against this backdrop, Baku does not express optimism regarding Yerevan's actions, accusing Armenia of being unwilling to conclude peace. From the above, it can be inferred that Ankara is attempting to push Baku toward a quicker reconciliation with Yerevan.