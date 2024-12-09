  • contact.az Contact
Israeli Foreign Minister received Hikmet Hajiyev

Azerbaijani President's Aide for Foreign Policy Hikmet Hajiyev met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gedeon Saar in Jerusalem on 8 December.

«We discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Caucasus, regional security, and the strong bilateral relations between Israel and Azerbaijan. Our realtions are robust, and we are committed to further strengthening it!», - wrote Saar at his account on X platform.

Politics

