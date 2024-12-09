Israeli Foreign Minister received Hikmet Hajiyev
Azerbaijani President's Aide for Foreign Policy Hikmet Hajiyev met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gedeon Saar in Jerusalem on 8 December.
«We discussed recent developments in the Middle East and the Caucasus, regional security, and the strong bilateral relations between Israel and Azerbaijan. Our realtions are robust, and we are committed to further strengthening it!», - wrote Saar at his account on X platform.
Politics
-
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
-
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
Leave a review