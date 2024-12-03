  • contact.az Contact
Russia to Expand Road to Azerbaijan Border

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The federal highway R-217 "Caucasus" will be expanded to four lanes by 2030, announced Alexander Lukashuk, head of the Federal Roads Management "Caucasus."

This road is part of the international transport corridor "North-South," which connects Russia with Azerbaijan and Iran.

By 2030, the entire R-217 route will be expanded to four lanes, Lukashuk stated at a press conference.

