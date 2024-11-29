State Security Service (SGB) Confirms Arrest of Assistant Military Attaché of Azerbaijan in the U.S.

On Friday, the State Security Service (SGB) issued an official statement confirming the arrest of Gahraman Mammadov, the assistant military attaché of Azerbaijan in the U.S., who was previously detained in Istanbul with 70 kg of gold. Mammadov is accused of smuggling in conspiracy with another Azerbaijani citizen, Anar Gassimov, and foreign nationals.

According to the SSS's message, on November 22, Lieutenant Colonel Gahraman Shamil oglu Mammadov, the assistant military attaché to the U.S., arrived in Türkiye from America. Upon his arrival, he retrieved a bag containing gold bars from a customs-free zone at Istanbul Airport. This bag had been left there earlier that same day by another Azerbaijani citizen, Anar Gassimov, who had arrived from the UAE.

Using diplomatic immunity and "abusing his official position," Mammadov smuggled the bag through the border without declaring it to customs. He then took a taxi to a hotel, but on the way, he was detained by Turkish law enforcement officers. Upon searching the bag, authorities found gold bars weighing a total of 70 kg, valued at 10,220,900 manat (around 6 million USD).

During the investigation, another bag containing 14 kg of gold bars, which had not been smuggled through customs, was discovered at the same storage area in the airport. Gassimov was detained and is facing criminal charges in Türkiye.

Mammadov is also facing criminal charges in Azerbaijan under Articles 12.1, 206.3.2, 12.1-1, 206.3.3 (smuggling by prior conspiracy, using official position, beyond Azerbaijan’s borders), and 12.1-1, 341.1 (abuse of office or exceeding authority outside Azerbaijan).

By decision of the Baku Military Court, Mammadov has been arrested, and investigative and operational measures are ongoing, according to the statement.