Stoltenberg called on Yerevan and Baku to make peace
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who is in Yerevan, held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on March 19. Regarding stability in the South Caucasus, Stoltenberg called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach an agreement that will pave the way for normalization of relations and lasting peace. "This is important for Euro-Atlantic security, as the situation is becoming more dangerous," he stressed and noted that "NATO supports Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its peaceful aspirations," the NATO press release on the content of the meeting.
The Secretary General also warned that "if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, there is a real risk that his aggression will not stop there, and other authoritarian players will gain courage," he said. Soltenberg called on all NATO partners to "do everything possible to ensure that Putin does not win an aggressive war." The NATO Secretary General also stressed Armenia's commitment to ensuring democratic control over its armed forces and commitment to fighting corruption, strengthening democratic institutions and the rule of law.
Politics
-
- 19 March 2024, 16:19
On March 19, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who asked for the transferring to house arrest.
-
- 19 March 2024, 16:05
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the country for Foreign Policy, is in China. On his Twitter account, he announced meetings with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Chen Zhu, President of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Wang Chao.
-
- 19 March 2024, 14:58
Turan News Agency has sent a letter to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev in connection with the low quality of Internet services provided by the state provider Bakinternet.
-
- 19 March 2024, 13:23
On 19 March, Sabail district court of Baku prolonged terms of pre-trial detention of the head of "Internet TV Kanal 13" Aziz Orujov and employee of this media structure Shamo Eminov for another two months. Aziz Orujev's wife Lamiya Orujeva informed Turan about it.
