U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle
U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle
The United States on Thursday reacted to the recent reshuffle in the Georgian government.
"We’re obviously aware of the formation of a new government and the discussions coming up in parliament," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent.
Miller went on to add, "Our embassy works closely with the Georgian Government, and we look forward to continuing that relationship."
Earlier on Thursday, Georgia's ruling party nominated its leader Irakli Kobakhidze as prime minister to replace Irakli Garibashvili who had stepped down to reportedly prepare for national elections this fall.
Politics
-
- 2 February 2024, 17:40
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
-
- 2 February 2024, 16:22
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
-
- 2 February 2024, 16:07
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
-
- 2 February 2024, 15:37
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
Leave a review