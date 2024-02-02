U.S. 'Closely Works' With Georgia Amid Government Reshuffle

The United States on Thursday reacted to the recent reshuffle in the Georgian government.

"We’re obviously aware of the formation of a new government and the discussions coming up in parliament," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent.

Miller went on to add, "Our embassy works closely with the Georgian Government, and we look forward to continuing that relationship."

Earlier on Thursday, Georgia's ruling party nominated its leader Irakli Kobakhidze as prime minister to replace Irakli Garibashvili who had stepped down to reportedly prepare for national elections this fall.