Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

The State Department said on Thursday it's aware of the extension of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva's detention in Russia and remains 'deeply concerned' about this matter, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

A court in Kazan Thursday morning extended the RFERL reporters' detention to April 5. She has been in Russian custody since October 18. "We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens," Miller told TURAN.

He also added that because of Russian Government-imposed staffing and travel restrictions, U.S. Embassy Moscow was unable to attend Kurmasheva's hearing in Kazan where she is being held.

"We continue to see consular access to Ms. Kurmasheva and insist that Russia allow consistent, timely consular access to all U.S. citizens. And I will say because – although we were not able to attend the hearing because of these Russian Government-imposed staffing and travel restrictions, we are in close touch with her legal team about the matter," he concluded.

Several EU governments had managed to send representatives to Kazan to attend the latest hearing.

“Alsu Kurmasheva is an American by choice. She chose to become a U.S. citizen because of the freedoms that come with that citizenship. Now her already cruel detention has been extended an additional two months" Emily Wilkins, President of Washington's National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute said in a joint statement.