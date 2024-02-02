Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
Russia Extends Detention Of U.S. Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva
The State Department said on Thursday it's aware of the extension of journalist Alsu Kurmasheva's detention in Russia and remains 'deeply concerned' about this matter, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
A court in Kazan Thursday morning extended the RFERL reporters' detention to April 5. She has been in Russian custody since October 18. "We have no higher priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens," Miller told TURAN.
He also added that because of Russian Government-imposed staffing and travel restrictions, U.S. Embassy Moscow was unable to attend Kurmasheva's hearing in Kazan where she is being held.
"We continue to see consular access to Ms. Kurmasheva and insist that Russia allow consistent, timely consular access to all U.S. citizens. And I will say because – although we were not able to attend the hearing because of these Russian Government-imposed staffing and travel restrictions, we are in close touch with her legal team about the matter," he concluded.
Several EU governments had managed to send representatives to Kazan to attend the latest hearing.
“Alsu Kurmasheva is an American by choice. She chose to become a U.S. citizen because of the freedoms that come with that citizenship. Now her already cruel detention has been extended an additional two months" Emily Wilkins, President of Washington's National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute said in a joint statement.
Politics
-
- 2 February 2024, 17:40
The Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center (EMDSC) has released an interim report on observations of the first stage of the early presidential elections – the nomination and registration of candidates, and the campaign. The conclusions are based on interviews conducted by its representatives, official documents and communications, information from open sources and information from registered observers.
-
- 2 February 2024, 16:22
On February 2, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) dismissed a complaint against the refusal to transfer “Abzas Media” journalist Elnara Gasimova under house arrest, her lawyer Aisha Abdel Gadir said pointing out the lack of material and procedural grounds for the journalist's detention. The lawyer also pointed out the unjustified search of her documents on February 1 in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1 by employees of the institution after a meeting with Gasimova.
-
- 2 February 2024, 16:07
Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová on February 2.
-
- 2 February 2024, 15:37
The trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev continued in the Baku Serious Crimes Court on February 2. The indictment was announced at today's meeting. The prosecutor stated that Hajiyev is charged with acts providing for liability under the Articles: 221 (hooliganism), 289 (contempt of court), 192 (illegal entrepreneurship), 193-1 (legalization of proceeds from crime), 206 (smuggling), 213.1 (tax evasion), 320.1 (forgery of documents) and the use of forged documents (320.2) The Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. According to the totality of the charges, he may face a long term of imprisonment.
Leave a review